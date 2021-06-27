USS Anchorage Holds Change of Command Underway

Capt. Peter J. Riebe assumed duties as commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) from Capt. Stephen J. Ilteris during a small change of command ceremony while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 14.



Due to shipboard COVID-19 prevention measures, the change of command ceremony consisted of a small gathering of the crew on the ship’s flight deck.



Under Ilteris’s leadership, Anchorage completed a 15-month maintenance period, Light-Off Assessment (LOA), crew certification, and contractor sea trials, as well as provided integral support for exercises Trident Warrior, Chromite Watchfire, and U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP).



“It has been an honor to serve as your commanding officer,” said Ilteris. “We had to overcome many obstacles, but I could not be more proud of this crew’s resiliency and tenacity in accomplishing the mission in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.”



Riebe assumed command and addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer.



“I’ve heard a lot of great things about Anchorage and her crew,” he said. “As the world starts to open up and we become more operational, I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish together.”



Riebe enlisted in the Navy in 1990 and completed Electrician’s Mate “A” School and Nuclear Power School before receiving an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He earned his commission in 1996 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1998. Riebe previously served as the executive officer aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).



Ilteris is headed to Newport, R.I., to serve as commanding officer of the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center.



Anchorage is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock homeported in San Diego. The ship is the seventh ship in its class and was commissioned in her namesake city May 4, 2013. She is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to bear the name.



