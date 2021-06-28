Founded on Freedom offers fun, music during July 4 holiday weekend

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    As part of its virtual event series, the NEX along with MWR Navy Fitness and MWR Navy Entertainment, will be hosting Founded on Freedom during the July 4th holidays. During the weekend, patrons can participate in the Run for Freedom virtual 5k race July 1 – 4. The Run for Freedom is the third in a series of five virtual 5K races the NEX will be hosting throughout the year.

    “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to change the way we brought events to our patrons,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator at the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “However, we quickly realized that these virtual events are a great way to connect with our patrons who are located all around the world. So, even as restrictions are lifted and we begin hosting more in-store events, we will continue with these virtual events as well.”

    Participants in the Run for Freedom 5k run at their own pace to the virtual finish line, accompanied by live musical performances and entertainment. Registration is now open through July 4 at myNavyExchange.com/NEXtLevel5K. The first 1,500 to register for the virtual 5k will receive a free commemorative medal, while supplies last. In addition, a limited edition challenge coin will also be given to participants of all five races, while supplies last.

    In addition to the 5k race, patrons can also tune in to listen to the free Jams for Freedom virtual concert series beginning July 1. All the concerts will be shown on Facebook.com/NavyExchange. The scheduled concerts are as follows:

    Thursday July 1

    6:00 PM Mary Gauthier
    7:00 PM PACIFIC
    8:00 PM Caleb Johnson
    9:00 PM The Alternate Routes
    9:30 PM Calista Garcia
    10:00 PM Desure
    10:30 PM Devin Kennedy
    11:00 PM Dylan Schneider

    Friday July 2

    7:00 PM Cuan Durkin
    8:00 PM Alex Isley
    9:00 PM Kylie Morgan
    9:30 PM FINMAR
    10:00 PM Low Cut Connie
    10:30 PM Restless Road
    11:00 PM Walk Off The Earth

    Saturday July 3

    7:00 PM Ant Saunders
    8:00 PM Ashlie Amber
    9:00 PM Southern Avenue
    9:30 PM Story Of The Year
    10:00 PM Travis Denning
    11:00 PM Coffey Anderson

    This work, Founded on Freedom offers fun, music during July 4 holiday weekend, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

