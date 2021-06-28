Founded on Freedom offers fun, music during July 4 holiday weekend

Courtesy Photo | As part of its virtual event series, the NEX along with MWR Navy Fitness and MWR Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of its virtual event series, the NEX along with MWR Navy Fitness and MWR Navy Entertainment, will be hosting Founded on Freedom during the July 4th holidays. During the weekend, patrons can participate in the Run for Freedom virtual 5k race July 1 – 4. In addition to the 5k race, patrons can also tune in to listen to the free Jams for Freedom virtual concert series beginning July 1. All the concerts will be shown on Facebook.com/NavyExchange. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

As part of its virtual event series, the NEX along with MWR Navy Fitness and MWR Navy Entertainment, will be hosting Founded on Freedom during the July 4th holidays. During the weekend, patrons can participate in the Run for Freedom virtual 5k race July 1 – 4. The Run for Freedom is the third in a series of five virtual 5K races the NEX will be hosting throughout the year.



“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to change the way we brought events to our patrons,” said Bill Marx, Marketing Promotion Coordinator at the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “However, we quickly realized that these virtual events are a great way to connect with our patrons who are located all around the world. So, even as restrictions are lifted and we begin hosting more in-store events, we will continue with these virtual events as well.”



Participants in the Run for Freedom 5k run at their own pace to the virtual finish line, accompanied by live musical performances and entertainment. Registration is now open through July 4 at myNavyExchange.com/NEXtLevel5K. The first 1,500 to register for the virtual 5k will receive a free commemorative medal, while supplies last. In addition, a limited edition challenge coin will also be given to participants of all five races, while supplies last.



In addition to the 5k race, patrons can also tune in to listen to the free Jams for Freedom virtual concert series beginning July 1. All the concerts will be shown on Facebook.com/NavyExchange. The scheduled concerts are as follows:



Thursday July 1



6:00 PM Mary Gauthier

7:00 PM PACIFIC

8:00 PM Caleb Johnson

9:00 PM The Alternate Routes

9:30 PM Calista Garcia

10:00 PM Desure

10:30 PM Devin Kennedy

11:00 PM Dylan Schneider



Friday July 2



7:00 PM Cuan Durkin

8:00 PM Alex Isley

9:00 PM Kylie Morgan

9:30 PM FINMAR

10:00 PM Low Cut Connie

10:30 PM Restless Road

11:00 PM Walk Off The Earth



Saturday July 3



7:00 PM Ant Saunders

8:00 PM Ashlie Amber

9:00 PM Southern Avenue

9:30 PM Story Of The Year

10:00 PM Travis Denning

11:00 PM Coffey Anderson