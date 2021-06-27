Anti-Submarine Warfare is an Art

PACIFIC OCEAN – The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) began a series of successful anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercises in the Hawaiian Island Operating Area (HIOA), June 12.



One of 68 in its class, ASW is a primary mission area of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and is the ability to detect, track, classify and destroy submarines using both organic and non-organic systems and assets.



“Our two most important sensors are the hull array and towed array,” said Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Bradley Espinosa. “The hull array is located on the front of the ship. We can employ it passively which means we are only receiving acoustic data under water, or actively which means we are sending out active transmissions and processing and assessing returns. Our towed array, which is streamed thousands of yards behind the ship, is used to receive all acoustic signatures under water.”



ASW is an important part of the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power while simultaneously defending the homeland.



“The ability for us to detect, localize and track sub-surface contacts allows us to have the advantage of knowing where our adversary’s submarines are,” said Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Ryan Markham. “Submarines are a very dangerous threat.”



The HIOA provides an effective environment for ASW training, and the Navy, which has operated throughout the Indo-Pacific region for more than 75 years, will continue to use the HIOA to train and exercise this vital mission area.



“Part of what makes our job special is the ability to train in all areas of the world,” said Markham. “The Hawaiian Op area, an area where we train all the time, has very unique acoustic environments that allow us to practice our art, and anti-submarine warfare is indeed both science and an art. Our ability to execute these missions, while training and during real-world tasking allows us to refine our art, and allow us to become the most capable destroyer in the U.S. Navy.”



Howard is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



For more news from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1.



For more news from Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit https://www.c3f.navy.mil/.

