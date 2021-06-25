1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command

Wagonmasters say goodbye to one commander, welcome another



FORT HOOD, Texas -- During a change of command ceremony held on Cooper Field here, June 25, leaders from across Fort Hood and the First Team gathered to say farewell to Col. Patrick Disney and to welcome Col. Anthony Wilson.



Disney has spent the last 22 months at the reigns of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, and is moving on to Joint Base Lewis-McChord where he will serve as the I Corps G4, director of logistics. He shared a story about Joe DiMaggio, the Hall of Fame outfielder from the New York Yankees, during his remarks that he said epitomizes the Wagonmaster Troopers under his command.



DiMaggio suffered physical injury during the final game of the 1951 season, the last season he played, when the team had already secured a spot in the post season. He dove to catch a fly ball to end the game. After the game he was asked why he took such a risk. DiMaggio answered that he didn’t want to let down the fans, and he owed it to his replacement to model behavior and show him the “Yankee Way.”



“That story always makes me think of our Wagonmaster troopers,” said Disney. “Men and women of character that dove for every ball and never once let down this brigade, division, installation, or numerous combatant commands across the globe.”



“For we are the Cav,” he added. “We are the First Team. The team you call when complex problems need to be solved for our nation and Army. Be proud of that, Wagonmaster proud.”



Wilson acknowledged Disney’s accomplishments and told those gathered he would continue to ensure the brigade’s success in supporting the division, as well as taking care of his Troopers.



“To the leaders, Soldiers and Families of the Wagonmaster Brigade, it is an honor for my Family and I to serve with you,” Wilson said. “As I like to say, this is not a change in mission, only a change in leadership.”



“The one thing I’d like to share with the team,” Wilson added, “is that I clearly understand the culture, standards and discipline, and leadership of this organization start with me. Hold me accountable.”

