1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Brett Sylvia, Outgoing Commander of Sustainment Brigade Col. Patrick Disney, and Incoming Commander of the Sustainment Brigade Anthony Wilson, ride around the formation as they inspect the Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Hood Cooper Field, June 25.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6709959
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-MB740-503
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, by SPC Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command
