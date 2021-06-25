Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brayton Daniel 

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Cavalry Division Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Brett Sylvia, Outgoing Commander of Sustainment Brigade Col. Patrick Disney, and Incoming Commander of the Sustainment Brigade Anthony Wilson, ride around the formation as they inspect the Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Hood Cooper Field, June 25.

