NSTC Commander visits Officer Training Command Newport

From Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, RI (NNS) — Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), visited Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) for the first time as NSTC Commander, June 23-25.



Her visit included discussions with OTCN’s leadership and staff, engagement with Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Officer Development School (ODS) students, and interaction with Naval ROTC midshipmen participating in Sea Trials.



Part of her trip was dedicated to mentoring the Navy’s next generation of leaders. Altogether, she spoke with more than 300 future naval officers.



“I felt really compelled by the Admiral's speech and how personable she is,” said Ensign Rebecca Moore. “As a prior [enlisted], I feel like she embodies what I value in naval officers, leadership through service and empowerment of our greatest resource: the people.”



Commander, Naval Service Training Command, oversees the Navy’s enlisted accessions training and two-thirds of officer accessions training programs. Prior to assuming command, Couture served as the director for the commander’s action group for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic.



“So why am I still a surface warfare officer? It’s all about the people that I have served with over the last 26 years. Every one of them is valuable and important to me. It has made my life better and made the quality of my service better. [They have] made me a better officer.”



In 1995, Couture commissioned through the NROTC program as a surface warfare officer. At sea, she served aboard USS Wasp (LHD-1), USS Saipan (LHA-2) USS Elrod (FFG-55), USS Leyte Gulf (CG-55), and USS Porter (DDG-78). She commanded USS Kauffman (FFG-59) and Destroyer Squadron 28 where she deployed twice as the Sea Combat Commander with Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. She has deployed in support of Operations Joint Endeavor, Active Endeavor, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.



“I expect you to care deeply about the people who work for you,” said Couture as she spoke to officer candidates of OCS class 12-21.



In addition, Couture emphasized leading through challenges and leaving a legacy of continuous Sailor professional growth and development.



“Every Seaman, airman or fireman that arrives at your unit will someday be a Command Master Chief, or the MCPON. They all started the same way, so you should feel a sense of responsibility and ownership in knowing that you have input into a future MCPON’s career,” said Couture.



“It's consistently motivating and inspiring to see myself reflected in leadership and humbling that she took the time to ensure we knew it's possible to achieve our goals, personal and professional, whatever they may be,” said Moore.



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information about OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:45 Story ID: 399775 Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSTC Commander visits Officer Training Command Newport, by LCDR Phillip Chitty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.