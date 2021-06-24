Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210624-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 24, 2021) CNSTC visits OTCN

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commanding officer of Naval Service Training Command, speaks with Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 13-21 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 24. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    NSTC
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Naval Service Training Command
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN
    Jennifer Couture

