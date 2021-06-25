AMC equips the force, synchronizes to support ReARMM

Courtesy Photo | Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites are one-stop shops for Soldiers to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites are one-stop shops for Soldiers to unburden themselves of excess equipment. Once at the MDRS, Army Sustainment Command personnel displace the equipment through divestiture to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services or lateral transfers to a unit to build equipment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command is making strides in readiness and modernization, equipping Soldiers and synchronizing with Army leaders in support of the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model.



During the Army Modernization and Equipping Conference, leaders from across the Army, including those from the other three Army Commands and Department of the Army Headquarters, joined AMC leaders to align efforts in planning how units will be equipped in conjunction with modernization efforts and ReARMM, the flexible, predictable force generation process that will create an Army regionally and functionally capable of supporting the National Defense Strategy.



AMC Commander Gen. Ed Daly made opening remarks during the first day of the conference, stressing the importance of this planning for units on the ground.



“As we progress, we’re really going to need to have meetings at echelon,” Daly said. “If we’re not planning and executing almost a daily battle rhythm event, we’re going to fall behind.”



During the conference, AMC provided updates on its 14 Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites, which are one-stop shops for Soldiers to unburden themselves of excess equipment. Once at the MDRS, Army Sustainment Command personnel displace the equipment through divestiture to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services or lateral transfers to a unit to build equipment readiness.



Eric Cowan, the AMC G-3 divestiture team lead, said the next step is for units to use the sites and speed up the velocity of the divestiture process.



“If supported units take full advantage of MDRS capabilities, it will unburden them from managing excess and allow them to focus on modernization,” he said.



The conference also allowed commands to work through unique equipment challenges. Roughly 70 in-person leaders and staff, along with more than 200 personnel attending virtually, came together to synchronize and collaborate plans based off what equipment Soldiers currently have, what they will have – in line with the modernization timeline – and what will happen with the equipment they no longer need.



The Army has been improving its equipment on-hand readiness rates, which is a measure of the useable equipment units have ready, Cowan said. As of May, roughly 60% of units are equipped to 80% equipment on hand. The Army’s efforts redistributing and divesting equipment is all about making sure Soldiers have what they need.



“If they don’t have it, they can’t use it,” he said. “We try to make sure whatever is required, we provide.”



As AMC leads strategic divestiture and ensures Soldiers have what they need, data is tracked in multiple systems to inform senior leader decisions. Developed by the Logistics Data Analysis Center, the Decision Support Tool provides information on distribution and redistribution of equipment.



There is also the Army Synch Tool, which was developed by the Department of the Army G-3 and contains information about ordered missions and the ReARMM phases. Lindsey Jones, a logistics management specialist in AMC’s Lead Materiel Integration Division, said both tools are fully nested, ensuring distributions and displacements are in synch with modernization phases.



“We’re confirming [fiscal year] 2021, locking in 2022 and planning 2023 distribution and displacements,” Jones said. “Our task and goal is to have distribution and displacement planned in accordance with Army priorities and modernization phases.”



With tools in place and commands developing plans in support of ReARMM, Daly emphasized the importance of continued adaptability and collaboration.



“This is not just about people or equipment,” he said. “To bring ReARMM to reality, it is going to take a level we’ll have to get adjusted to quickly.”