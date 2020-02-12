Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites are one-stop shops for Soldiers to unburden themselves of excess equipment. Once at the MDRS, Army Sustainment Command personnel displace the equipment through divestiture to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services or lateral transfers to a unit to build equipment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6708792
|VIRIN:
|201202-A-LD107-826
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One-stop shop, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC equips the force, synchronizes to support ReARMM
