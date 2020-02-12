One-stop shop

Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites are one-stop shops for Soldiers to unburden themselves of excess equipment. Once at the MDRS, Army Sustainment Command personnel displace the equipment through divestiture to Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services or lateral transfers to a unit to build equipment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kelvin Ringold)

