Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award presented

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Kyle Steckler | 210624-N-RG482-018 (June 24, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Capt. Richard G. Rhinehart, right, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., presents a Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award on behalf of Commander, Navy Region Northwest to Dr. Dan Frederick, public health emergency officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, Washington, for Frederick's work helping to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, encompassing his service from January 2020 to June 2021, references his work on screening processes for government service civilians entering Navy Region Northwest installations as well as spearheading the creation of workforce guidance for isolated and quarantined mission critical, non-healthcare personnel across the entirety of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

In a surprise presentation June 24, 2021, Dr. Dan Frederick, long time public health emergency officer at Naval Hospital Bremerton, was formally recognized with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his efforts in helping to eliminate COVID-19.



His citation read, in part; “For meritorious civilian service from January 2020 to June 2021 as Public Health Emergency Officer with Navy Region Northwest. Dr. Frederick performed his demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner during an unprecedented time in our Navy.



In an effort to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus 2019, he created an effective screening process for all Government Service employees to complete prior to entering all Navy Region Northwest installations.



His untiring dedication led to the development of the “mission essential” workforce guidelines, which ensured the continued operations of the safe-guarding National health. Dr. Frederick provided sound guidance and subject matter expertise for all regional contact tracing trainings for 40 Independent Duty Corpsman and ensured compliance with the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy reporting requirements.



He provided oversight to Standard Operating Procedures and effectively managed sentinel surveillance, pre-procedural, and travel testing requirement for Navy Region Northwest.



Additionally, Dr. Frederick spearheaded the creation of further workforce guidance for isolated and quarantined mission critical, non-healthcare personnel.



This developed algorithm was shared as a leading practice and implemented across the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.



Dr. Frederick’s distinctive accomplishment and impressive devotion to duty reflect credit upon himself, Navy Region Northwest and the Department of the Navy. Signed, S.D. BARNETT, Rear Admiral, United States Navy”