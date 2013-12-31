Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award presented

210624-N-RG482-018 (June 24, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Capt. Richard G. Rhinehart, right, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., presents a Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award on behalf of Commander, Navy Region Northwest to Dr. Dan Frederick, public health emergency officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, Washington, for Frederick’s work helping to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, encompassing his service from January 2020 to June 2021, references his work on screening processes for government service civilians entering Navy Region Northwest installations as well as spearheading the creation of workforce guidance for isolated and quarantined mission critical, non-healthcare personnel across the entirety of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

