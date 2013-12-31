Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award presented [Image 2 of 2]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kyle Steckler 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    210624-N-RG482-018 (June 24, 2021) BREMERTON, Wash. – Capt. Richard G. Rhinehart, right, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., presents a Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award on behalf of Commander, Navy Region Northwest to Dr. Dan Frederick, public health emergency officer at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, Washington, for Frederick’s work helping to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic. The award, encompassing his service from January 2020 to June 2021, references his work on screening processes for government service civilians entering Navy Region Northwest installations as well as spearheading the creation of workforce guidance for isolated and quarantined mission critical, non-healthcare personnel across the entirety of the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2013
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 22:36
    Photo ID: 6708057
    VIRIN: 210624-N-RG482-018
    Resolution: 2437x1763
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    pandemic
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    PHEO
    NMRTC Bremerton
    #sinkcovid

