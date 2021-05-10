Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steelworker Selected for DPAA POW Mission

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Steelworker Selected for DPAA POW Mission

    ________________________________________
    By ENS Cogdill, USS STETHEM (DDG 63), Public Affairs Officer
    May 10, 2021

    SAN DIEGO – Sonar Technician Second Class Kevin Truong of USS Stethem (DDG 63) was selected for special assignment with the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Accounting Agency where he will be searching for American heroes in Vietnam.

    Truong is going to Vietnam on temporary duty assignment to search for the remains of Army Warrant Officer 1 William Konyu, U.S. Army.

    “I am looking forward to this unique chance to serve overseas and I feel incredibly humbled to be given this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Truong said.

    Konyu was a member of Company B, 101st Aviation Battalion (assault Helicopter), 101st Airborne Division (Airmobile) during the Vietnam War. On April 16, 1969, Konyu’s helicopter was downed due to enemy fire. His helicopter burst into flames as its survivors escaped with the wounded, but the heat of the fire made it impossible to extract Konyu’s body.

    Konyu’s heroism and sacrifice is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii but his remains are unaccounted for.

    Truong, a Vietnamese immigrant, is excited to return to Vietnam with the U.S. Navy, and looks forward to being immersed in the culture again. His grandfather served in the South Vietnamese Navy during the Vietnamese Civil War, which in turn inspired him to serve in the U.S. Navy.

    “I always wanted to join the military due to my grandfather’s service,” said Truong. “But I joined the Navy because its ability to project itself as a global force was really appealing. I enlisted under the slogan “A Global Force for Good” in hopes of having a positive international impact.”

    Truong looks forward to the rewarding yet difficult challenge ahead and hopes that he and his counterparts are successful in completing their mission. Truong will spend two months on this special assignment and will return back to USS Stethem, after which he will continue serving as a sonar technician.

    “I am looking forward to working with other services in a joint environment as we are attempting to accomplish the same objective and will need to work together as a team to accomplish the mission,” said Truong.

    USS Stethem is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer homeported in San Diego, California and is assigned to Destroyer Squadron 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 16:08
    Story ID: 399677
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steelworker Selected for DPAA POW Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    REMAINS
    WARRANT OFFICER
    VIETNAM
    DDG 63
    USS STETHEM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT