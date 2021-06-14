NMCP Launches 4DX Projects to Improve Health and Readiness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 14, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) launched its 12th round of 4DX, an initiative to improve health and readiness throughout the medical center, June 14.



The 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) will help the organization improve processes and reach new goals by building on ideas from staff who work directly with patients and servicemembers.



The four disciplines consist of focusing on the wildly important, acting on lead measures, keeping a compelling scoreboard and creating a cadence of accountability. By focusing on the most important goals, defining lead measures, tracking progress and meeting regularly, the units and clinics at NMCP plan to meet or exceed their readiness performance plan (RPP) target measurements by February 2022.



“4DX allows us to make sure we’re providing high quality care, sustaining a medically ready force, and doing all of the things that make us the first and finest” said Lt. Cmdr. John Roman, NMCP’s director of strategy and operations.



To kick off the launch of this round, directors chose areas of concentration and a 4DX champion to lead their team. The teams met with NMCP’s executive officer, Capt. Melissa Austin, to discuss matters such as their area of focus, what they hope to achieve and why their goal is important.



“We are coming out of COVID and refocusing on quality and safety, and providing the best outcomes for our patients and providers,” said Austin.

Each area of focus is aligned with the Surgeon General’s Four P’s, which are people, platforms, performance and power.



Some of the current projects include improving access to primary and specialty care, increasing the physical fitness assessment pass rate and increasing individual medical readiness.



“We have chosen to focus on healthcare related issues,” said Austin. “How can we improve the patient’s experience? For those that don’t work in clinical care, how can we impact readiness? Whether it’s taking care of patients or getting people more ready to do what they do, we want to deliver improved outcomes.”



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and

TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.

