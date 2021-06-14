Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Launches 4DX Projects to Improve Health and Readiness

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    210614-N-BB298-1003
    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (June 14, 2021) – Capt. Melissa Austin, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth’s (NMCP) executive officer, meets with staff to kick off the launch of 4DX, June 14. NMCP’s 12th round of 4DX (4 Disciplines of Execution) is an initiative that builds on the ideas of staff to improve health and readiness throughout the medical center. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)

