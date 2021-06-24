Thank the Troops this Fourth of July by Sending Them Army & Air Force Exchange Gift Cards

Photo By Ryan Smith | Anyone who wants to thank service members and spread patriotic cheer during the Fourth...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Smith | Anyone who wants to thank service members and spread patriotic cheer during the Fourth of July can purchase gift cards from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of Defense’s largest exchange service retailer. Military shoppers as well as civilians can show their support by purchasing gift cards from the Exchange’s website, ShopMyExchange.com. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Anyone who wants to thank service members and spread patriotic cheer during the Fourth of July can purchase gift cards from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, the Department of Defense’s largest exchange service retailer.



Military shoppers as well as civilians can show their support by purchasing gift cards from the Exchange’s website, ShopMyExchange.com.



Physical gift cards can be used by authorized shoppers at any Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard exchange worldwide and at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



The Exchange operates 4,920 stores in more than 30 countries, 50 states and four U.S. territories.



eGift cards that never expire can be sent to any authorized Exchange shopper but can only be redeemed at ShopMyExchange.com.



“An Exchange gift card is the easy and affordable way to say thank you to service members, retirees and Veterans,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “As our Nation celebrates the Fourth of July, it’s the perfect time to let those who serve and have served know their sacrifice is deeply appreciated.”



Veterans who have signed up for their lifelong Exchange online benefit can also use gift cards to shop exchanges online. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use gift cards to shop in stores.



Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Veterans.



Any American can purchase gift cards ranging from $10 to $500 addressed to a specific Soldier, Airman, Guardian, Sailor, Marine, retiree or Veteran by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page. Authorized shoppers can also purchase gift cards through their ShopMyExchange.com accounts.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.



