Pittsburgh District Awards First Contract for the Upper Ohio Navigation Project

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces the award of the first construction contract for the $1.8 billion Upper Ohio Navigation project.



The contract is to construct a secant pile wall designed for ground retention and stabilization of the existing Montgomery dam prior to building a new lock chamber at the facility.



“We are excited for this opportunity to provide much-needed improvements to our infrastructure. We are committed to maintaining reliable inland navigation to this region and our nation.” said Col. Andrew Short, commander, Pittsburgh District.



The Upper Ohio Navigation project’s entire scope includes three locks and dams on the Ohio River, Emsworth located at mile 6.2, Dashields at mile 13.3, and Montgomery at the 31.7-river mile marker. At each facility, the old 56-foot wide by 360-foot long auxiliary lock chambers will be replaced with new 110-foot wide by 600-foot long lock chambers. The project’s purpose is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient navigation through some of the Corps of Engineers’ smallest and oldest locks in the region.



Approximately 15 million tons of commodities pass through the Upper Ohio River system annually. The project will provide an estimated $85 million in annual net benefits to the Nation and is expected to support 28,800 jobs over the construction period and 5,300 jobs annually during operation and maintenance of the facilities afterward.



“Thousands of local jobs in our region depend on our locks and dam system, which is in imminent danger of failure. I am focused on securing federal dollars to rebuild the Upper Ohio Navigation system and will continue to fight in Washington for the funding we need to finish this project,” said Congressman Conor Lamb (PA-17).



Richard Goettle, Inc., of Cincinnati, Ohio, is the contracted provider for construction of the more than $4.7 million secant pile wall contract. Construction is expected to start fall 2021.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include parts of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. Our jurisdiction includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 23 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the Nation’s water resources, infrastructure, and environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 11:26 Story ID: 399632 Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pittsburgh District Awards First Contract for the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.