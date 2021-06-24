The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District announces the award of the first construction contract for the $1.8 billion Upper Ohio Navigation project.
06.24.2021
06.24.2021
|6706818
|210624-A-XW512-1001
|2768x1848
|4.4 MB
PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|1
|0
Pittsburgh District Awards First Contract for the Upper Ohio Navigation Project
