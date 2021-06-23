NCOs Lead the Way

Courtesy Photo | Army University Senior Enlisted Advisor, U.S. Army CSM Faith Alexander, presents...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army University Senior Enlisted Advisor, U.S. Army CSM Faith Alexander, presents Chilean Army Sub Official Mayor (SGM) José Guillermo Letelier Águila the Senior Enlisted Advisor Course 2021 Leadership Award. U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Vladimir Varlack. see less | View Image Page

Senior Enlisted Advisors from five nations successfully complete WHINSEC’s Senior Enlisted Advisor course.

FORT BENNING, GA – Today, 17 students of the Senior Enlisted advisor course graduated here at the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC).

Representing the nations of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Honduras and México, the NCOs embarked on 10 weeks of training for the fourth iteration of the SEA course. Under the lead of course director, former Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Colombian Military, Command Sergeant Major (RET) Argemiro Posso Rivera; the course offered classroom and practical applications that involved discussion and hands-on experience in the areas of Training, Leadership, Professional Studies, and the Operations Process. Specific areas of study included, but not limited to team building; communication skills; national military strategy; training management and assessment and operations planning.

Additionally, the students received instruction on Ethics, Democracy, and Human Rights, the Rule of Law, Due Process, Civilian Control of the Military, and the Role of the Military in a Democratic Society within the framework of the Profession of Arms.

Army University Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sergeant Major Faith Alexander was the keynote speaker for the event.

During her remarks Alexander talked about leadership and how is defined as the process of influencing people by providing purpose, direction, and motivation to accomplish the mission and improving the organization.

“As you embark on this journey of senior enlisted representation, know that you will be required to facilitate a cohesive unit and organization to meet your commander’s intent, commented Alexander”

She added, “When I became a NCO, I knew my impact would be profound. This does not come without challenging moments. As you find your way, you will receive preconceived biases towards you. Do not allow those opinions to define you. Allow feedback and candidness from not only officers, but your subordinates as well. Utilize those assessments to be self-aware, and continue to adapt as an agile leader. Leaders do leader things. Lead people, and treat them with dignity and respect. Shared hardship builds cohesive teams that trust each other. Soldiers do not expect you to be perfect; they expect you there. Master the craft of being a servant leadership. Servant leadership is choosing to serve others first, and then making a cognizant choice in wanting to lead well. Good leaders have heart, grit, and a love for what they do.”

“Work hard, so when you leave, those coming after you will have better opportunities than when you came in,” Alexander concluded.

Following the out-processing and safety protocols the SEA 2021 Alumni will begin returning to their homes tomorrow.