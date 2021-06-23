CAPE FEAR 7’S TO HOST 2021 ARMED FORCES WOMEN’S RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

The annual Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship featuring teams from Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force personnel), and Coast Guard, is held in conjunction with the 2021 Cape Fear Rugby Sevens Tournament from 24-28 June.



Matches begin on Friday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m., with the Marine Corps facing Coast Guard in the opening round. Friday’s matches will be held at the Cape Fear Rugby Complex located at 209 Lake Drive, Wilmington, N.C.



The tournament continues at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park located at 205 Sutton Steam Plant Road, Wilmington, N.C. All Armed Forces matches will take place on the Blue Field.



The 2019 event was the inaugural Women’s Rugby Championship, with the Army going undefeated to capture the first title. Marine Corps took silver followed by Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard placing third, fourth and fifth respectively.



With the 2020 Championship cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship will be the first Armed Forces Championship for any sport since February 2020.



Teams held training camps around the country to select the top players from their Service branch.



For more information, visit www.armedforcessports.defense.gov.



Date Taken: 06.23.2021