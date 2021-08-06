We Are MSC: Third Mate Paul Femia

NORFOLK, Va. (June 8, 2021)—I recently got underway aboard Military Sealift Command’s oceanographic survey ship USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 63), where I had to opportunity to meet and interview Third Mate Paul Femia. Here are the highlights from our conversation.



What is a 3rd Mate and what are some of the roles and responsibilities you are responsible for in this position?



Femia--The primary role of all the ‘Mates’ is to perform watch-standing duties. While standing the watch, we are responsible for the safe navigation of the vessel, as well as general safety and security monitoring. As is the case with most 3rd Mates, I am responsible for the maintenance and inspections of the majority of the vessel’s damage control and safety equipment.



How long have you been a mariner and would you please briefly describe your history in the maritime community to date?



Femia—June 2021 marked the first year in the maritime industry for me! Prior to sailing aboard the USNS Bruce C. Heezen, I sailed on the M/V Cape Edmont and the M/V Cape Ray. Both of those vessels are roll-on, roll-off ships in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s inventory.



Why did you decide to become a mariner?



Femia—Growing up, I was fortunate to spend a lot of time on the water. Being at sea reminds me of time I spent with my father. My older brother became a mariner and sailed up until he was a 2nd mate. I decided to follow in his footsteps.



What do you attribute the success you have attained to this point in your career as a mariner?



Femia—My success is a direct result of the amazing support of my family, especially my parents. The friends I have made throughout my life have also been a major factor in my success.



What are your future goals in the maritime community?



Femia—I intend to continue sailing and hopefully be able to earn the distinction of sailing as a Chief Mate and even a ship’s Captain.



What advice do have for your peers in the maritime community and those who are considering becoming a mariner?



Femia—No one has the right formula for success but your elders, especially experienced mariners, can teach you more than you could imagine! Always listen for advice and tips; they can carry you a long way.



Is there anything else you would like to add about your career as a mariner?



Femia—As a young Mate, I definitely have a lot to learn but I know for sure that the best part about sailing is the people you are able to meet. I believe no other careers and occupations offer such a wide ranging collection of individuals, yet at the same time we are a small community that shares a strong connection.



As an oceanographic survey ship, USNS Bruce C. Heezen supports world-wide oceanographic programs which include performing acoustical, biological, physical and geophysical surveys. The civilian mariners who crew USNS Bruce C. Heezen are employed by the operating company Ocean Shipholding, Inc.

