Eagles fly high in 18-14 win over the Chiefs

As the dust settled after their late afternoon battle, it was the Eagles who soared to victory as they beat the Chiefs 18 - 14 in the Chiefs vs. Eagles softball game 18 June.



The Chief's (which also consisted of group and squadron chiefs), was led by Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, while the Eagle’s (which also consisted of group commanders) was led by Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander.



The Chiefs came out of the gate swinging behind the bat of Chief Master Sgt. Bret Copple, superintendent assigned to the 36th Mission Support Group, who hit a double, earning his team two runs in the first inning.



It was the Eagles who stepped up the defense in the second and third innings only allowing two more runs before tying the game up 4 - 4 behind a big hit from Col. Ray Handrich, 36th Maintenance Group commander.



After a quick intermission with trivia for families and taunting and screams of, “get the tiger balm and icy hot out,” the chiefs continued their strong offensive play by scoring 4 runs in the fourth inning, taking the lead again 8 – 4.



The Eagles would not be outdone. The Eagles put up seven runs of their own and would not look back.



Continuing their strong defensive play, the Eagles caught two pop flies and ended the top of the fifth inning by fielding a grounder, shutting out the Chiefs.



Now with the score 8 – 11, the Eagles felt it was their chance to pull away, and with multiple players in scoring position, Col. Ryan Hendricks, 36th Wing judge advocate, would put the dagger in the hearts of the Chiefs with a big home run at the bottom of the fifth, taking a commanding lead of 8 – 18.



The Chiefs made one last heroic effort to make a comeback but fell short after scoring only six runs at their last at bat, giving the Eagles a 18 – 14 victory.



“Tonight’s game was a chance to show that we are back to normal and it was a chance for the wing to come together,” said Hendricks. “It felt good to get the win, but what feels better is to look around and see all the participation, families and people that came out to support the event. It easily could have been the Chiefs and Eagles playing by themselves, but the base embraced this and that’s what it’s all about.”

