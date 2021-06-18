Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles fly high in 18-14 win over the Chief [Image 8 of 8]

    Eagles fly high in 18-14 win over the Chief

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, runs passed first base during the Chief’s versus Eagle’s softball game at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2021. The final score ended with the Eagle’s defeating the Chief’s 18 to 14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 23:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles fly high in 18-14 win over the Chief [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

