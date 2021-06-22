Goats and Glory to go Full Stream Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (NNS) – Headsets on, controllers in hand, and now almost fully relocated to their new digs in Memphis, Tennessee, the Navy’s esports team is competition ready. Comprised of nine active-duty service members, the Goats and Glory team compete in a wide variety of games, matches and online tournaments, their goals are to connect with other gamers, share their passion for games and answer questions other gamers have about the Navy. The team members also livestream their gameplay to the Navy’s Twitch channel to reach a diverse and growing community in the esports realm.



Since the esports community is primarily online and in the competitive gaming sphere, events are online and virtually playable over the internet.



“We’ve been minimally impacted by COVID,” said Chief Operations Specialist Jonathan Figliola. “Early on, we implemented six-feet social distancing and teleworking. As vaccines started rolling out, we’ve all been vaccinated, and we still maintain social distancing.”



As most of the esports operations can happen virtually online, it has made outreach to the gaming community a great tool for exploring this very large and very active community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has given many opportunities to reach high school and college-aged students that have grown up online and have many talents or interests in the online technical space.



“Esports is essential to the recruiting mission because we have to find a way to speak to potential Sailors who may want to join the Navy,” said Figliola. “Video gaming is the medium to communicate to centennials to inform them of these potential opportunities they have within the Navy.”



For now, as COVID-19 is still very present in most aspects of life, the esports team is focused on virtual events and tournaments, but they look forward to the day when traveling will become less restricted. When travel is authorized, they will be ready to meet members of the gaming community and compete at in-person events.



“The team has a few more virtual events planned this year, but it will be great when things open up a bit more and the team can travel,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Rod Camiso. “It seems that many people don’t know much about the military, and are curious, and seeing the team at in-person events may encourage more people to ask questions.”



Goats and Glory also hopes to connect with other talented groups and individuals, in order to network and share ideas. Meeting people online through shared passions, or in person at gaming events can be much less intimidating than walking into a recruiting station to ask questions. In the end, the esports team is looking to make community connections and displace some misconceptions the public has about the Navy.



“I’ve had people ask me ‘Are you allowed to get married? Can you have a dog? Do you always live on a ship?’ and these are questions we’re able to answer by talking with the community,” said Lt. Aaron Jones. “We’re able to get past a lot of these misconceptions and connect with the next generation. A big part of what we do is try to bridge the gap between some of the older folks and the next generation. Esports is a common place where we can meet them and say we have the same passions, we have the same hobbies, and even if you don’t want to join the Navy, at least we can teach you a bit about our lives and give you a better understanding of the Navy.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 16 Navy Recruiting Districts and 10 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,330 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting, and on Twitter and Instagram at @USNRecruiter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 16:58 Story ID: 399473 Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goats and Glory to go Full Stream Ahead, by PO3 Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.