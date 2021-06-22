Chemical Company conducts annual training at specialized facility

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guardsmen with 792nd Chemical Company conduct a chemical sampling exercise in a...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guardsmen with 792nd Chemical Company conduct a chemical sampling exercise in a biological hazard environment at the HAMMER Training Facility in Richland, Wash. on June 15, 2021. The 792nd Chemical Company provides support to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear team under the Washington National Guard Region X Homeland Response Force. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Given its mission, the 792nd Chemical Company is trained to be prepared for a wide variety of unexpected situations. However, the last year presented unimaginable challenges that placed its training on hold.



“I have been here three years,” said Capt. Brandon Cheney, commander of the 792nd Chemical Battalion, based out of Grandview. “The first year of my command we supported a National Training Center rotation. Last year we were supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. This year is our first year we were able to train on our specialization skills. Our soldiers were eager to gear up and start training again.”



As part of its annual training plan, the unit contracted with the HAMMER Federal Training Center, which provides realistic, hands-on, up-to-date training on a number of different roles a Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear specialist would conduct.



“Our soldiers are able to get training in both a realistic field environment and in the classroom, so the facility is a great resource,” said Cheney.



While much of the unit was part of the COVID-19 response the past 15 months, 40 Guard personnel took part in a number of different drills, including a man-down and chemical sampling exercise.



“The man down exercise puts our teams in a high stress, low light environment where they have to find and extract an injured team member in a contaminated environment,” said Cheney. “We pump fog into the obstacle lane and create a sense of stress for our soldiers.”



Staff Sgt. Darin Munhall, the unit’s training non-commissioned officer, used to be with the 10th Civil Support Team and says his years on the 22-man CST brings knowledge to the team’s exercises.



“We are taking things we did with the CST and providing it to our traditional Guardsmen,” said Munhall.



In the chemical sampling exercise Guardsmen are gathering samples from a suspected domestic terrorist work area. The exercise includes lab equipment, photos of targets, hit lists and mysterious powder.



“It is similar to what you might have done in science class, except you are helping the authorities paint a picture,” said Cheney. “Overall this is invaluable training and I’m glad our soldiers got the chance to do this.”