IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains Navy ITs to Fight and Win

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kristopher Webster, from California, currently serves as an instructor for the Journeyman Communications Course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Webster completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in April 2015. He then transferred to IWTC Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, for Information Systems Technician “A” and “C” schools, where he earned the Transmission System Technician Navy Enlisted Classification Code H04A as well as the Information Technician A+ Certification.



Upon completion of training, Webster reported to his first command aboard USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in Norfolk, Virginia. During his first tour, he was promoted to third and second class petty officer, completed the shipboard basic phase evaluations for shipboard communications and a deployment with USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group as one of two fully qualified communications watch officers.



Following his tour aboard USS Forrest Sherman, Webster reported to IWTC Virginia Beach where he serves as an instructor for the Journeyman Communications Course.



When asked about his selection as this month’s Sailor in the Spotlight, Webster stated, “I appreciate being part of the change that I wanted to see in the Navy, so that future Sailors won’t need to struggle like I did.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



