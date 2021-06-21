210621-N-N0484-0008 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 21, 2021) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Kristopher Webster, from California, currently serves as an instructor for the Journeyman Communications Course at Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6703677
|VIRIN:
|210621-N-N0484-0008
|Resolution:
|589x707
|Size:
|138.97 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains Navy ITs to Fight and Win, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains Navy ITs to Fight and Win
LEAVE A COMMENT