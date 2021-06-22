Construction begins on the Vermilion Harbor east pier

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Kovilic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Kovilic Construction Company Inc., began repairs of the Vermilion Harbor east pier, located in Vermilion, Ohio, on 11 June 2021. The current $1.825 million contract was awarded on September 30, 2020. The Corps of Engineers is using available funds to repair 216 feet of the most degraded section of the Vermilion Harbor east pier. Repair of the remaining degraded reach of the east pier is dependent upon receiving additional funding. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Kovilic Construction Company Inc., began repairs of the Vermilion Harbor east pier, located in Vermilion, Ohio, on 11 June 2021.



The current $1.825 million contract was awarded on September 30, 2020. The Corps of Engineers is using available funds to repair 216 feet of the most degraded section of the Vermilion Harbor east pier. Repair of the remaining degraded reach of the east pier is dependent upon receiving additional funding.



Repairs to the structure, under the current contract, include a mass concrete structure immediately adjacent to the existing timber crib, new armor stone, reused existing cover stones, and curved precast concrete blocks. The repairs are expected to be completed in Fall 2021.



The Vermilion Harbor east pier was constructed in 1837 at a length of 600 feet. Minor and emergency repairs have been completed over the years, and repair around the navigation light and rebuild of the pier from the navigation light (channel side) occurred in 2003.



USACE Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.



For the project fact sheet, see: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Portals/45/docs/ProjFact/OH%209/OH09VermillionHarborEastPier.pdf