Construction begins on the Vermilion Harbor east pier

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Kovilic Construction Company Inc., began repairs of the Vermilion Harbor east pier, located in Vermilion, Ohio, on 11 June 2021.



The current $1.825 million contract was awarded on September 30, 2020. The Corps of Engineers is using available funds to repair 216 feet of the most degraded section of the Vermilion Harbor east pier. Repair of the remaining degraded reach of the east pier is dependent upon receiving additional funding.

