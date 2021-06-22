Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction begins on the Vermilion Harbor east pier

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and its contractor, Kovilic Construction Company Inc., began repairs of the Vermilion Harbor east pier, located in Vermilion, Ohio, on 11 June 2021.

    The current $1.825 million contract was awarded on September 30, 2020. The Corps of Engineers is using available funds to repair 216 feet of the most degraded section of the Vermilion Harbor east pier. Repair of the remaining degraded reach of the east pier is dependent upon receiving additional funding.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6703313
    VIRIN: 210622-A-PG036-002
    Resolution: 921x871
    Size: 429.52 KB
    Location: US
    usace
    engineering
    corps of engineers
    great lakes
    buffalo district
    vermilion harbor

