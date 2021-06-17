DeRidder Native: Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes is the medical noncommissioned officer in charge for 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Taskforce Tiger, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



Hayes, a native of DeRidder, Louisiana, has served in the military for six years and this is his first deployment.



While deployed, Staff Sgt. Hayes is responsible for the oversight of all medical operations conducted by TF Tiger across the Combined Joint Operations Area (CJOA). He assists battalions within TF Tiger with medical logistics, medical operations and patient movement, and tracking.



In the fight against COVID-19, Staff Sgt. Hayes has been an advocate for mitigation techniques and education. Hayes created flyers that informed service members on the benefits and securities of the COVID-19 Vaccine, assisted with the delivery of the vaccine on Erbil Air Base (EAB) in Iraq and continues to advocate safe techniques of COVID-19 mitigation.



On the night of February 15, 2021, Erbil was hit with a rocket attack, which killed a civilian contractor with the American led military coalition and wounded six others to included one US service member. During this attack, Staff Sgt. Hayes took the initiative to move from his place of residence to the base Role 2 and assist with patient care. While at Role 2 Staff Sgt. Hayes assisted with traffic control, patient movement, and cleanup activities following the attack. Hayes assistance throughout the attack allowed freedom of movement for the Role 2 personnel to render aid to critically wounded patients.



Following the attack, Hayes took the initiative to help reestablish EAB’s walking blood bank. He assisted with screening and the blood draw of 50 TF Tiger Soldiers.



His continued professionalism, dedication and initiative make Staff Sgt. Hayes a valued addition to the 256th and CJTF team, while contributing directly to the success of operations throughout the CJOA.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana later this year.

