    DeRidder Native: Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes

    IRAQ

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes is the medical noncommissioned officer in charge for 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Taskforce Tiger, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 06:53
    Hometown: DERIDDER, LA, US
    Medical
    DeRidder
    CJTF-OIR
    ProtectWhatMatters
    TigerBrigade
    256thIBCT

