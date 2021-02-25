DeRidder Native: Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes

Louisiana National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Garret Hayes is the medical noncommissioned officer in charge for 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Taskforce Tiger, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

Date Taken: 02.25.2021
Hometown: DERIDDER, LA, US