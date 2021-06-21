Expeditionary Strike Group 3 Changes Command

Rear Adm. Michael Baze relieved Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 during a change of command ceremony on board Naval Base Point Loma, Calif., June 21.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), served as the guest speaker for the event.



“The Navy and Marine Corps integration has proven its innovative capabilities and concepts make a lasting impact to our great nation under Phil Sobeck," said Heckl. “I am grateful for his exceptional vision and significant leadership."



As commander of ESG 3, Sobeck prepared all amphibious units within U.S. Third Fleet for a multitude of integrated operations and Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployments worldwide. He reflected on his time at ESG 3 during his remarks and thanked those who contributed to his success.



“I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve the great men and women of this strike group and the Marines of I MEF,” said Sobeck. “To have 15,000 Sailors and Marines in unison as the world’s most powerful amphibious force speaks volumes to the work ethic and dedication of the men and women who serve our great nation.”



Sobeck oversaw the highly successful deployment of the Makin Island ARG/15th MEU to the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets; USS Comstock’s participation in exercise Pacific Partnership 2020 and subsequent pivot to operations in U.S. 4th Fleet; and USS Tripoli’s post-delivery transit from Pascagoula, Miss., to her homeport in San Diego. Under his leadership, ESG 3 excelled during three joint operations center team trainers, ESG 360 tabletop wargaming, Fleet Battle Problem (FBP) 21-1, Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) 21-1, and Exercise Dawn Blitz/Steel Knight 21 (DB/SK21).



“Rear Adm. Sobeck has truly elevated this globally responsive and scalable strike group to the next level of Blue-Green integration,” said Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet. “As a direct result of his leadership, ESG-3 Sailors and Marines go over the horizon equipped to deter our adversaries, assure our partners and, when directed, take the fight to any enemy, and win.”



Sobeck also spearheaded the first ever ESG 3 staff certification, incorporating innovative capabilities, operational design techniques, and warfighting concepts including theater littoral warfare commander, expeditionary advanced base operations, littoral operations in a contested environment, and expeditionary strike force operations.



“Rear Adm. Sobeck has done a remarkable job setting the standard for integrated training and warfighting,” said Baze. “I look forward to building upon this success at ESG-3 as we continue to achieve significant milestones for our Navy and Marine Corps team.”



Baze, a native of San Antonio, Texas, most recently served as director for maritime headquarters (N4/5/8/9) at U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa, and U.S. Sixth Fleet in Naples, Italy. He commissioned through Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1990 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1992. His staff assignments have included service on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C., as an action officer in the J-3 joint operations division, and as an aide to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He has commanded Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 45 and the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6).



Sobeck’s next assignment is as Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, and Commander, Task Force 73, in Singapore.



ESG 3 comprises four amphibious squadrons, 14 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 15,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. ESG 3 is postured in support of 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) and support to defense civil authorities (DSCA), and expeditionary logistics.



For more news from Expeditionary Strike Group 3, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/esg3/.

