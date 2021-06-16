Recruiter Pulls Woman Out of Wrecked SUV



By: Chief Mass Communications Specialist Kathleen Gorby



SUNRISE, Fl. – June 11, 2021, started as an average day for Fire Control Technician 2nd class Willie Montgomery. He was on his way back from the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) Miami, after picking up a new future Sailor, when he saw it. An SUV was spinning out of control five cars in front of him. It collided with the median, flipped over, and came to a rest in the far left lane of the I-95.



As the first person on the scene, Montgomery didn't hesitate.



"When I first saw it happen, there wasn't a lot of time to think," said Montgomery. "I just pulled the car over as fast and safely as I could and jumped out to help."



The SUV had been clipped by a passing car, causing the driver to oversteer. The car that had caused the accident didn't stop.



"As soon as we were pulled over, I told my future Sailor to call 911 and stay in the car," said Montgomery. "I got out and ran over to the SUV; the woman was dazed and unresponsive."



The doors were jammed shut. Another woman had stopped by this time and had a knife which Montgomery used to open the door.



"As the driver became more responsive, I talked her through taking off her belt and exiting the vehicle," said Montgomery. "After she was clear, I went in to turn off the SUV and get the driver's phone."



After Montgomery made sure the driver was ok and had someone on the way, he got back in the car with the future Sailor.



"The future Sailor said she was impressed with my response time," said Montgomery. "She said she never saw anyone respond to an incident like that."





Looking back, Montgomery doesn't know if his quick reaction was a result of his military training but doesn't count it out.



"Before coming to NTAG Miami, I was on a submarine," said Montgomery. "We are trained to react quickly in messed up situations, which is what happened with the SUV. I don't see myself as a hero; I was doing what anyone should do."



Which is what most heroes say.



NTAG Miami comprises the best naval officers, enlisted Sailors, and civilian personnel operating in a 60,000 square mile territory. South and central Florida from Brooksville (50 miles north of Tampa), east to Vero Beach, drawing a line under Orlando and south, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each year, the command accesses approximately 2,000 young men and women into the United States Navy.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 10 Navy Recruiting Districts, and 16 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.



