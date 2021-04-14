CFAO Spotlight: PS2 Augustine Tweneboah

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah, from Ghana, has been with Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa since 2019. As a personnel specialist he process pay and entitlements, and as the PSD passport agent he process no fee passports for eligible family members, official passports for military members, and diplomatic passports.



“My job’s important because I help our shipmates get their pay, if someone’s working and he’s not getting the right pay it can be very worrisome. I also make sure that Sailors and their family members can get their passports to travel and their visas,” he said of working at PSD. “What I like about my job is seeing Sailors and their dependents happy that they got paid the right pay they deserve. Also it makes me happy if I get a thank you from a Sailor for doing my job well.”

