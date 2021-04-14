Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Spotlight: PS2 Augustine Tweneboah

    CFAO Spotlight

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | KADENA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah,...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah, from Ghana, has been with Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa since 2019. As a personnel specialist he process pay and entitlements, and as the PSD passport agent he process no fee passports for eligible family members, official passports for military members, and diplomatic passports.

    “My job’s important because I help our shipmates get their pay, if someone’s working and he’s not getting the right pay it can be very worrisome. I also make sure that Sailors and their family members can get their passports to travel and their visas,” he said of working at PSD. “What I like about my job is seeing Sailors and their dependents happy that they got paid the right pay they deserve. Also it makes me happy if I get a thank you from a Sailor for doing my job well.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 22:22
    Story ID: 394226
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Spotlight: PS2 Augustine Tweneboah, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PSD
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT