Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Spotlight

    CFAO Spotlight

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Apr. 14, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Augustine Tweneboah, left, assigned to Personnel Support Detachment Okinawa, sits for an environmental portrait at PSD Okinawa onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Apr. 14 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 22:22
    Photo ID: 6606908
    VIRIN: 210414-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 7011x5008
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Spotlight, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CFAO Spotlight: PS2 Augustine Tweneboah

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PSD
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT