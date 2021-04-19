IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains and Prepares Future ISs to Fight and Win

Courtesy Photo | 210419-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 19, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210419-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 19, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Johnson, from Huntsville, Alabama, currently serves as the Intelligence Specialist “A” School systems manager and testing officer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Johnson, from Huntsville, Alabama, currently serves as the Intelligence Specialist “A” School systems manager and testing officer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach.



Johnson completed boot camp at Recruit Training Command Great Lakes in November 2015. He then transferred to the then known Navy and Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center (NMITC) Virginia Beach to attend both Intelligence Specialist (IS) “A” and “C” Schools, obtaining the operations intelligence Navy Enlisted Classification Code 3924.



Upon completion of training, Johnson reported to his first operational command aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) in Norfolk, Virginia. During his first tour, he was promoted to third class petty officer and provided indications and warnings of contacts of interest utilizing multi-source intelligence to support command leadership operational readiness.



In November 2017, Johnson was promoted to second class petty officer and played a pivotal role in reestablishing USS George Washington’s Enlisted Information Dominance Warfare Specialist program while serving as the subject matter expert for meteorology and oceanography as well as intelligence departments.



Following his tour aboard USS George Washington, Johnson completed the Naval Instructor Training Course and reported to IWTC Virginia Beach as an instructor for IS “A” School. As the IS “A” School systems manager, he has provided over 113 trouble tickets during network and system outages for 437 students while mitigating student computer issues.



As a testing officer, Johnson has been placed in charge of retaining, updating, and administering the examinations used in the course. He also reviews all student grades with fellow instructors for accuracy and academic review board packages if necessary.



Since reporting, Johnson also earned his master training specialist designation and continues to help his shipmates with their qualifications as well.



When asked about his selection as this month’s Sailor in the Spotlight, Johnson stated, “Having the opportunity to serve as an instructor at IWTC Virginia Beach has been a highlight of my career and has further motivated me to strive for excellence in every endeavor. I am both humbled and honored to be able to work in close proximity with some of the most knowledgeable and versatile intelligence professions that the fleet has to offer.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



