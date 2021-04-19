210419-N-N0484-0005 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 19, 2021) – Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Johnson, from Huntsville, Alabama, currently serves as the Intelligence Specialist “A” School systems manager and testing officer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6606746
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-N0484-0005
|Resolution:
|984x1125
|Size:
|161.66 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
IWTC Virginia Beach Sailor Trains and Prepares Future ISs to Fight and Win
