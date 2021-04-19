Civil Work Strategic Plan unites stakeholders, looks to future

Hard work and dedication paid of for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division and their partners when they unveiled the Division’s Civil Works Strategic Plan early this year.



The CWSP plan looks ahead to 2035 to reflect on the challenges and opportunities they may face across the region, to determine what they can do now to shape the future of SWD.



“The Civil Works Strategic Plan is fundamental to our approach of the future,” Brig. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, commander, Southwestern Division, said. “It will shape how we do business.”



Working with their stakeholders and partners, SWD identified six primary drivers effecting the Civil Works program in our region:



• Rapid population growth and urbanization

• Changing regional landscape

• Extreme Weather: Floods and Droughts

• Uncertain Future of Energy

• Increasing Demand on Water Resources

• Aging Infrastructure



As a team, they evaluated several future scenarios to identify gaps and enablers. The research and analysis assessed the key drivers to change and their ability to respond. The plan brought the Division to four strategic goals (see above).



The team is now, through the Civil Works Strategic Plan, working to develop a strategic action plan that will help the Division meet these goals. They are also working with their partners to understand each organizations’ future plans, and what steps they can take, together, to better prepare for the future. The plan, Beck said, will require a paradigm shift in how the Southwestern Division approaches their work.



Central to this vision and framework for action is a focus on Integrated Water Resources Management. IWRM is a holistic, coordinated and cross-sectoral approach to the development and management of water, land, and related resources.



The Division will continue reaching out to their partners and stakeholders, to help identify appropriate actions to achieve the collective goal of Integrated Water Resources Management.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:26 Story ID: 394218 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Work Strategic Plan unites stakeholders, looks to future, by Mary Grunert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.