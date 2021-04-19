Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoosier National Guard leader honors doc for long-term care facility efforts

    Photo By Sgt. Jonah Alvarez | Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak pose for a photo......

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration chief medical officer received the highest honor a civilian can receive from the leader of the Indiana National Guard.

    Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles bestowed Dr. Daniel Rusyniak with the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal in a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, Monday, April 12.

    "With Dr. Dan's expertise, guidance and steady direction the National Guard transformed into an exceptional force multiplier for our long-term care facility mission," said Lyles.

    The recommendation for the award read in part: "Dr. Daniel Rusyniak demonstrated outstanding leadership while supporting the state of Indiana and the Indiana National Guard's long-term care facility response during the COVID-19 pandemic."

    “I am humbled and honored to receive this,” said Rusyniak in a statement. “I wish I could cut it into thousands of pieces and give everyone who helped on these efforts a part. This was a collaborative endeavor between all of our state agencies from the start. Everyone just coming together and saying, ‘What can I do to help?’ Being able to play a small role in that is the most meaningful experience of my career.”

    More than 1,500 Indiana Guardsmen answered the state's call to help at more than 500 long-term care facilities throughout state from November to February.

    Airmen and soldiers with Indiana's military, first-response organization remain engaged and work shoulder-to-shoulder with personnel from other state agencies as millions of Hoosiers line-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

