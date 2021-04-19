Hoosier National Guard leader honors doc for long-term care facility efforts

Photo By Sgt. Jonah Alvarez | Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak pose for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonah Alvarez | Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak pose for a photo at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, April 12, 2021. Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general, honored Rusyniak, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration chief medical officer, with the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal for his leadership when National Guardsmen assisted at more than 530 long-term care facilities throughout the state. The Indiana Distinguished Service Medal is the highest honor a civilian can receive from Indiana's adjutant general. Photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez, Indiana National Guard public affairs see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration chief medical officer received the highest honor a civilian can receive from the leader of the Indiana National Guard.



Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles bestowed Dr. Daniel Rusyniak with the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal in a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, Monday, April 12.



"With Dr. Dan's expertise, guidance and steady direction the National Guard transformed into an exceptional force multiplier for our long-term care facility mission," said Lyles.



The recommendation for the award read in part: "Dr. Daniel Rusyniak demonstrated outstanding leadership while supporting the state of Indiana and the Indiana National Guard's long-term care facility response during the COVID-19 pandemic."



“I am humbled and honored to receive this,” said Rusyniak in a statement. “I wish I could cut it into thousands of pieces and give everyone who helped on these efforts a part. This was a collaborative endeavor between all of our state agencies from the start. Everyone just coming together and saying, ‘What can I do to help?’ Being able to play a small role in that is the most meaningful experience of my career.”



More than 1,500 Indiana Guardsmen answered the state's call to help at more than 500 long-term care facilities throughout state from November to February.



Airmen and soldiers with Indiana's military, first-response organization remain engaged and work shoulder-to-shoulder with personnel from other state agencies as millions of Hoosiers line-up to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.



-30-