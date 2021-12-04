Hoosier National Guard leader honors doc for long-term care facility efforts

Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak pose for a photo at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, April 12, 2021. Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general, honored Rusyniak, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration chief medical officer, with the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal for his leadership when National Guardsmen assisted at more than 500 long-term care facilities throughout the state. The Indiana Distinguished Service Medal is the highest honor a civilian can receive from Indiana's adjutant general. Photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez, Indiana National Guard public affairs

Date Taken: 04.12.2021