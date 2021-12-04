Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoosier National Guard leader honors doc for long-term care facility efforts

    INDIANAPOLIS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Dr. Daniel Rusyniak pose for a photo at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, April 12, 2021. Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general, honored Rusyniak, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration chief medical officer, with the Indiana Distinguished Service Medal for his leadership when National Guardsmen assisted at more than 500 long-term care facilities throughout the state. The Indiana Distinguished Service Medal is the highest honor a civilian can receive from Indiana's adjutant general. Photo by Sgt. Jonah Alvarez, Indiana National Guard public affairs

