Academy finalizes number of guests for Class of 2021 Graduation

Courtesy Photo | Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lock-down in the Air Force Academy’s dorms due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII. see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark has increased the number of guests graduating cadets may invite to graduation May 26 from three to eight.



"I want to send a huge thank you to our graduation planners and entire USAFA team for the herculean effort to get us to this point," said Lt. Gen. Clark. "Six months ago none of this seemed possible, but they have found a way to "get to yes" and make it happen in a healthy and safe manner."



Guests must sit together in assigned, non-socially distanced seating and there will be no ticket trading due to COVID social distancing. There will be no tickets available to the general public.



Unfortunately, other Graduation Week events will be more restrictive. Each graduate will be allowed to bring 3 guests to the Graduation Parade and 3 guests to Commissioning Ceremonies on 25 May.



Additional graduation details will continue to be provided at www.usafa.af.mil. All details are subject to change based on Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state public health COVID guidelines.