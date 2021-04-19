Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy finalizes number of guests for Class of 2021 Graduation

    Courtesy Photo | Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their...... read more read more

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Story by Raymond Bowden 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark has increased the number of guests graduating cadets may invite to graduation May 26 from three to eight.

    "I want to send a huge thank you to our graduation planners and entire USAFA team for the herculean effort to get us to this point," said Lt. Gen. Clark. "Six months ago none of this seemed possible, but they have found a way to "get to yes" and make it happen in a healthy and safe manner."

    Guests must sit together in assigned, non-socially distanced seating and there will be no ticket trading due to COVID social distancing. There will be no tickets available to the general public.

    Unfortunately, other Graduation Week events will be more restrictive. Each graduate will be allowed to bring 3 guests to the Graduation Parade and 3 guests to Commissioning Ceremonies on 25 May.

    Additional graduation details will continue to be provided at www.usafa.af.mil. All details are subject to change based on Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state public health COVID guidelines.

