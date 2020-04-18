Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy finalizes number of guests for Class of 2021 Graduation

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2020

    Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lock-down in the Air Force Academy’s dorms due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII.

