Academy finalizes number of guests for Class of 2021 Graduation

Spaced eight feet apart, United States Air Force Academy cadets celebrate their graduation as a team of F-16 Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the academy on April 18, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After senior cadets spent more than a month on lock-down in the Air Force Academy’s dorms due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s graduation, which was moved up by six weeks, marks the first time a military academy is graduating a class early since WWII.

