2020 Submarine Norfolk Area Shore SOY Winner Announced

The 2020 Submarine Norfolk-area Sailor of the Year (SOY) was recognized recently by Commander, Submarine Group Two in Norfolk, Virginia.



Information Systems Technician (IT) 1st Class Corinna Ramos, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT) headquarters staff, was selected as the top performer among four recognized 1st class petty officers across submarine shore commands in the Hampton Roads area.



All Norfolk area shore submarine commands were represented in the competition. To be considered for the award, each Sailor competing had to demonstrate personal excellence both on and off duty, and display the highest standards and superb performance.



COMSUBLANT headquarters; Commander, Submarine Group Two; Commander, Submarine Squadron 6; and Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown each nominated a Sailor for the award.



“It is really an honor,” Ramos said. “Being a surface Sailor and being recognized amongst submariners at a submarine command truly is a blessing.”



Ramos serves as the chief of the watch for COMSUBLANT’s watch floor, which supports 77 allied Pacific and Atlantic submarines. The watch floor team communicates directly with deployed submarines and relays messaging to Commander, Submarine Forces.



Only the most professional and technical savvy Sailors are chosen to lead watch teams.



In addition to fulfilling her roles and responsibilities, Ramos enjoys getting to know the different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences of her Sailors.



“I think the best part is leading all these different Sailors in the right direction and seeing what they become later in their career,” Ramos said.



Teary eyed, she exuberantly talked about the joy of seeing young Sailors grow up, knowing that she has in some way impacted their lives.



“I actually have a Sailor here at COMSUBLANT now that I mentored early in his career,” Ramos said. “Seeing him and how much he’s grown since we first worked together makes me so proud. It’s the best feeling in the world seeing someone you mentored succeed.”



With 14 years of service under her belt, Ramos hopes to continue her career and retire from the Navy at the 20 year mark. She is also working toward earning a degree in cybersecurity.



“After all these years, I love being an IT,” Ramos said. “There are so many different places you can go in the Navy as an IT, and there are many different types of jobs we can do. ITs are pretty much at every command, and I was lucky enough to receive orders for COMSUBLANT.”



SOY selection is a prestigious honor and recognizes Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership, and the Navy’s core values.



Ramos will represent COMSUBLANT at the Commander, Submarine Force Shore SOY competition later this month. She will be competing amongst Sailors from submarine commands in Groton, Connecticut, Commander, Submarine Group 10 in Kings Bay, Georgia, and Commander, Submarine Group 8 in Naples, Italy.



