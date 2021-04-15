Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IT1 Corinna Ramos Portrait

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Information Systems Technician 1st Class Corinna Ramos, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT), stands outside of COMSUBLANT headquarter in Norfolk, Va., April 15, 2021. Ramos was selected as the 2020 Sailor of the Year for all Norfolk area Submarine commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    IMAGE INFO

    2020 Submarine Norfolk Area Shore SOY Winner Announced

    Submarine force
    soy
    sailor of the year
    sublant
    comsublant

