IT1 Corinna Ramos Portrait

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Corinna Ramos, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT), stands outside of COMSUBLANT headquarter in Norfolk, Va., April 15, 2021. Ramos was selected as the 2020 Sailor of the Year for all Norfolk area Submarine commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
2020 Submarine Norfolk Area Shore SOY Winner Announced
