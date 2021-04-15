Information Systems Technician 1st Class Corinna Ramos, assigned to Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT), stands outside of COMSUBLANT headquarter in Norfolk, Va., April 15, 2021. Ramos was selected as the 2020 Sailor of the Year for all Norfolk area Submarine commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 10:22 Photo ID: 6605888 VIRIN: 210415-N-ON977-1001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.66 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IT1 Corinna Ramos Portrait, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.