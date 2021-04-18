Ch. (Lt. Col.) Daniel Pulju Promotion to Colonel

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - On Apr. 18, the deputy Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, and many distinguished visitors, including friends and family, gathered at the 133rd Airlift Wing Base Chapel to honor the promotion of Ch. (Lt. Col.) Daniel J. Pulju to Colonel.



Pulju has served in the Minnesota National Guard since 1999 and as the 133rd Airlift Wing Chaplain since 2018. As the Wing Chaplain, he advises leadership on all matters related to the religious and moral welfare of 1,200 Wing personnel and is responsible to develop effective programs to meet the spiritual needs of Airmen and their families.



Pulju is a native of northern Minnesota and graduated from Moorhead State University with an undergraduate degree. He was ordained with the Evangelical Free Church of America in 1991 and received his commission as a 1st Lt. in the Army Chaplain Corps in 1999. Pulju later transferred to the Minnesota Air National Guard in 2007. In the civilian sector, Pulju retired as a chaplain from the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minn., in 2015.



In his over 20-year career, he has served on three deployments, participated in multiple training events, and cared for countless airmen and soldiers. “Unquestionably his servant leadership has validated his ‘service before self’ approach to ministry, resulting in today’s promotion. I am 100 percent confident in his abilities,” said Best.



Pulju’s daughter, U.S. Army Capt. Rebekah Austin is currently deployed with the MN Army National Guard. “Missing his promotion may be the toughest event to miss during deployment, although maybe being here [deployed] is a perfect testament to him,” Austin said. “My dad is the best example of selfless service, both in and out of uniform, and I am so honored to be his daughter.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 07:36 Story ID: 394146 Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ch. (Lt. Col.) Daniel Pulju Promotion to Colonel, by Capt. Andrea Kostiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.