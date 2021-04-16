III MEF Band, JGSDF 15th Brigade Band perform together at spring concert

Photo By Cpl. Terry Wong | U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and members of the Japan...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Terry Wong | U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and members of the Japan Ground-Self Defense Force 15th Brigade bands pose for a photo at Tedako Hall in Urasoe, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2021. The bands' harmonious performance was a display of the III MEF and 15th Brigade bands' alliance and unity within the musical arts. The annual concert was performed virtually and the recording will debut on social media platforms within the coming weeks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Terry Wong) see less | View Image Page

URASOE, OKINAWA, Japan -- U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 15th Brigade bands came together April 16 to perform the annual spring concert at Tedako Hall in Urasoe.



Due to COVID-19 mitigation policies, the spring concert was performed virtually. Only a limited number of Tedako Hall employees were able to attend the concert. Fortunately, the concert was recorded and will debut on social media platforms within the coming weeks.



“Despite it being a virtual concert, it still represents our dedication to upholding our annual traditions and partnership,” said U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Michael Stanley, the III MEF band master. “This was yet another successful concert because of the great group of professionals we work with.”



During the concert they played a variety of music, both individually and together as one unified band to include: “Slava!,” “Bashofu Bossa Nova Okinawa Folk Song,” “Tank!,” “Persuasion,” “Easter Monday on the White House Lawn,” “The Star Wars Trilogy Movements I, IV and V,” as well as a Stevie Wonder medley.



“It was a great time performing with the Marines,” said JGSDF Sgt. Mio Sakuma, a french horn player with the 15th Brigade Band. “Singing “Bashofu Bossa Nova” with the Marine was very enjoyable, she sang very beautifully.”



The bands' harmonious performance was a display of the III MEF and 15th Brigade bands’ alliance and unity within the musical arts.



“Working with the JGSDF 15th Brigade Band allows us to show our cooperation and partnership that we enjoy so much here in Japan,” said Stanley. “We have such a close relationship with them.”



The one-hour long recorded concert can be found on the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iiimefband/ in the upcoming weeks.