52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians

Twelve Airmen from the 52nd Communications Squadron have transitioned into the United States Space Force as of February.

The 52nd CS is one of various agencies around Spangdahlem Air Base that has seen its members cross over into the new service branch as part of a program that first initiated in 2020.

“The process started back in May of 2020 where members were able to apply for the Common AFSC Interservice Transfer to Space Force,” said Senior Master Sgt. John Walker, 52nd CS operations flight chief. “On Nov. 3, 2020, Space Force announced both the company grade officers and E-8/E-9 selected personnel. After the announcement, Common AFSC senior NCOs (Senior Master Sergeants and chief master sergeants) were given a transfer between Dec. 1-20, 2020. Junior Enlisted members and CGOs were notified of their selection around mid-December and were allowed to transfer in February.”

Thanks to Space Force leadership and the Air Force Personnel Center, members of the 52nd CS have not seen many issues regarding transfer guidance into the Space Force.

“I had a hard time at first getting information about how to transfer after I was approved, but I was able to reach out to gain help between Lieutenant Colonel Williams, Major Crosgrove, Senior Master Sergeant Walker and AFPC to keep me on track,” said Space Force First Lieutenant Brieann Mavrogeorge, 52nd CS Planning deputy flight commander who oversees plans and programs, cyber security, cable and antenna systems, and knowledge management. “If there is one thing I learned from this experience, it is that there are plenty of brothers and sisters in the Air Force and Space Force ready to lend a helping hand when you are struggling.”

The program will require some members whose specialty is organic to the Space Force to either transfer to the new branch, retrain into a specialty in the Air Force, or separate or retire.

Though duty responsibilities on base have not seen any changes within the communication squadron, some Guardians in the U.S. Space Force are optimistic toward what their future permanent change of station assignments have in store.

“At this time, my job hasn’t changed but will once I PCS,” said Tech. Sgt. Adam Nichols, 52nd CS NCO in charge of cable and antenna systems. “I’m not 100% sure what role I will end up filling while the Space Force grows, but I’m ready to face whatever they toss my way. I think my understanding of our mission here will help feed into my sense of purpose once I move into a Space Force role.”

Members within the Space Force expressed varying motivations as to why they decided to transition. For Space Force Specialist 3 Lucy Newcomer, 52nd CS client systems technician, this was her chance to be a part of history.

“Growing up, my family was close friends with a retired Air Force colonel, Col. Herman “Hank” Tillman, who began his career as a B-17 pilot in WWII in the Army Air Corps and eventually became one of the very first members of the USAF,” said Specialist 3 Newcomer. “One of the things he always took the greatest pride in was his role in establishing the Air Force. I feel like this is my opportunity to participate