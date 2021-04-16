Nine U.S. Space Force Guardians who finished their transition from the U.S. Air Force earlier this year, pose for a group photo in the 52nd Communications Squadron heritage room, April 16, 2021. The 52nd CS is one of various agencies around Spangdahlem Air Base that has seen its members cross over into the new service branch as part of a program first initiated in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Allen Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6605263 VIRIN: 210416-F-XD112-1017 Resolution: 6016x3438 Size: 12.01 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians, by 1st Lt. Allen Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.