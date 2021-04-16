Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians

    52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Allen Gutierrez 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nine U.S. Space Force Guardians who finished their transition from the U.S. Air Force earlier this year, pose for a group photo in the 52nd Communications Squadron heritage room, April 16, 2021. The 52nd CS is one of various agencies around Spangdahlem Air Base that has seen its members cross over into the new service branch as part of a program first initiated in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Allen Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 02:43
    Photo ID: 6605263
    VIRIN: 210416-F-XD112-1017
    Resolution: 6016x3438
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians, by 1st Lt. Allen Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd Fighter Wing sees Airmen become Guardians

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAFE
    Communications Squadron
    Guardians
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT