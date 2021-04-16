Integrated Battle Problem 21 Distinguished Visitor Day Showcases Innovative Unmanned Technologies

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 16, 2021) – Navy officials and Fleet commanders attended a Distinguished Visitor (DV) day on Naval Base San Diego April 16 to showcase various Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21 systems and capabilities.



The Naval leadership in attendance, including Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker, represented a broad spectrum of warfighting experience and policy expertise.



The DV day, hosted by Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet on behalf of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, provided a forum for leadership and tactical commanders to experience participating manned and unmanned systems firsthand, question subject matter experts on the capabilities and integration of the Battle Problem systems, and collaborate about the operational approach to innovating and adapting new technology.



“Our unmanned systems are a great force multiplier for our Navy,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker. “They bring a lot of capability to the Fleet.”



UxS IBP 21 will feature the MQ-8 Fire Scout, MQ-9 Sea Guardian, the Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vessels Sea Hunter and Seahawk, and various other unmanned systems operating with manned operational units “above the sea, on the sea, and below the sea”.



This exercise will directly inform warfighters, warfare centers, and developers to further incorporate unmanned capabilities in day-to-day Fleet operations and battle plans.



U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate war fighting advantages. For more information on UxS IBP 21, please visit, www.dvidshub.net/feature/IBP21.

