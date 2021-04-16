Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker discusses unmanned vessels

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210416-N-ML755-1001 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker discusses unmanned vessels at Pier 12 on Naval Base San Diego during Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 (UxS IBP 21) Distinguished Visitor Day, April 16. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791124
    VIRIN: 210416-N-ML755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108288410
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker discusses unmanned vessels, by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Integrated Battle Problem 21 Distinguished Visitor Day Showcases Innovative Unmanned Technologies

    TAGS

    UAV
    SECNAV
    Unmanned Vessels
    UXSIBP21
    IBP 21

