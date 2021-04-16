Natalya Reyes earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company India-200

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Natalya Reyes from West Palm Beach, Florida, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s condensed 7-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, April 16, 2021.



Reyes was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Reyes is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 71 graduates of Recruit Company India-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“Out of all the wonderful leaders in our company, I am honored and proud to have been chosen to represent India-200,” said Reyes. “I am extremely grateful for my company commanders, my family back home, and the wonderful family I made here in boot camp at Training Center Cape May.”



Reyes will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Chatham in Chatham, Massachusetts.



Reyes’ company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as the seamanship and range pennants. India-200 also earned the company commander and section commander pennants.



Reyes is the daughter of David and Rebeca Reyes, and she graduated from Palm Beach Virtual School in June 2020.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

